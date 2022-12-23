YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

