YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,693,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

