YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

