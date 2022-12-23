YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,844 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.4% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $19,646,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $297.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

