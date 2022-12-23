YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

