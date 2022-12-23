YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

