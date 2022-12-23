Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

