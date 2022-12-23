Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €33.03 ($35.14) and last traded at €32.99 ($35.10). Approximately 726,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.15 ($33.14).

Zalando Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 329.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

