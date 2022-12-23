Zcash One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.91 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.36 or 0.00234300 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $628.99 million and approximately $36.91 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,981,606 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

