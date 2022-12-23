Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $39.62 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.62 or 0.00235103 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $633.20 million and $34.03 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00078496 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,982,756 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.