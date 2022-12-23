Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $247.51 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $609.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.53 and its 200-day moving average is $288.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.