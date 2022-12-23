ZEON Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $129.32 million and approximately $563,159.01 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

