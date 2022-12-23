Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,471,098.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,741. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 678,667 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

