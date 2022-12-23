Zhang Financial LLC Buys 5,362 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 2.12% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,368,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,031,000 after buying an additional 139,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BKAG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 40,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,877. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

