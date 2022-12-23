Zhang Financial LLC Has $52.21 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $52,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.42. 26,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.15.

