Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

