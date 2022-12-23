Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,714,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,821. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $170.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

