128,016 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,000. CVS Health makes up 2.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.