16,332 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 374,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

