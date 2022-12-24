17,500 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MYN opened at $9.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

