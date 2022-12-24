1irstGold Price Tops $59.36 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $4,333.42 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $59.36 or 0.00352438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

