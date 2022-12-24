200,000 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. New York Community Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 5,311,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,547,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

