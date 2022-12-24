27,614 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 116,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,074,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,327. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14.

