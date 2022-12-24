3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.