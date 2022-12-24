884,883 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 884,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of McKesson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.67. The company had a trading volume of 514,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,519. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.66. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

