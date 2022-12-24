a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $3.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of AKA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

