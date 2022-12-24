a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $3.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.
A number of brokerages have commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of AKA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
