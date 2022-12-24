ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.68 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 28% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $11,978.27 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00035349 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,735.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.