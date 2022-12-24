Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,493.96

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $164,493.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004473 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004835 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.