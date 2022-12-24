AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 2%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99. 185,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 279,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

AcuityAds Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$114.19 million and a PE ratio of 66.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

