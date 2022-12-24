Adshares Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00007550 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and $168,581.40 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004729 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,308 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.