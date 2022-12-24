AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

DWEQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

