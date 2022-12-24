AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 4,871 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $145.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

