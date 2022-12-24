AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $13.28 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.