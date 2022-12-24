AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $47.49 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

