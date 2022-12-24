AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.24% of Dynatrace worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,721,000 after buying an additional 878,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.65.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DT opened at $37.28 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 372.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.