AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Abiomed worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 18.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 46.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.93. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

