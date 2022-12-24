AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 1.3% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.21% of Albemarle worth $65,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Albemarle by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 32.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $226.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.75. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

