AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 1,099 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.0 %

WCC stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.