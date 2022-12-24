AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 172,486 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,486 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $107,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

