Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Affirm stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.75. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Affirm by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 134,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

