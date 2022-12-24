AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $145.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $134.17 on Friday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in AGCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in AGCO by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

