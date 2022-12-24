Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Shares Down 7.2%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

