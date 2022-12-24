Aion (AION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $711,010.92

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $711,010.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00114602 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00194895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053427 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.