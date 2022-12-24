Aion (AION) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $769,582.90

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $769,582.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00114023 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00195072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053405 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

