Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.51 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,756.90. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,756.90. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,777 shares of company stock worth $4,834,267.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE AGI opened at C$13.61 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 170.13.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$278.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Further Reading

