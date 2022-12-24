Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $100,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

