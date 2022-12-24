Allworth Financial LP Buys 36,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

