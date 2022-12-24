Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $30,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

