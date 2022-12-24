Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,839,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,941,000 after acquiring an additional 683,961 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
IUSB opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.06.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.