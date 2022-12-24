Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,839,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,941,000 after acquiring an additional 683,961 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

