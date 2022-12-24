Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 2.96% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $35,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $603,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,384,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,703,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFCF opened at $41.92 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

